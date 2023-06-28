  1. Politics
Jun 28, 2023, 10:15 AM

Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs meet US counterpart in Washington

TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) – The meeting of Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken was held in Washington.

"Meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia [Ararat Mirzoyan], the US Secretary of State [Antony Blinken] took place in Washington D.C. Issues of regional security & stability, normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan were discussed," the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter.

According to the ministry, the delimitation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan based on the Alma-Ata Declaration and 1975 map, as well as the "withdrawal of troops from the border", and "appropriately addressing rights and security issues of people of Nagorno Karabakh" were highlighted as important factors for "lasting peace in the region."

