Two citizens killed in terrorist attack near Syria's Hama

A child and a woman were killed, and three citizens were injured when a drone of the terrorist organizations positioned in the northern and northwestern countryside of Idleb, dropped two bombs on residential neighborhoods in the Salhab area in Hama countryside, SANA reported.

Head of al-Suqaylabiyah National Hospital George al-Wakeel said in a statement that the hospital received five citizens, including a dead child, while the others suffer from various wounds as a result of shrapnel in different parts of their bodies.

The statement added that a woman died of her serious wounds.

RHM/PR