Forming maritime coalition to enhance regional security

Rear Admiral Shahram Irani made the remarks in an exclusive interview with Mehr News Agency on Saturday.

The maritime coalition is one of the priorities of the region today and with its formation, security in the region will be significantly improved, he underlined.

Iran’s first priority is the region and countries of the region, he said, adding that when the countries of the region come together, an unparalleled alliance would be formed.

The rapprochement of regional countries with the Islamic Republic of Iran and the formation of negotiations will create security in the region, he noted.

Pointing to Iran’s role in securing maritime trade routes, the Iranian Navy commander noted that Iranian navy forces have been honoured three times by the United Nations for establishing maritime security and combating piracy.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Admiral Irani referred to the historic mission of Iran Navy '360-Degree', adding that the mission of Iran's 86th Naval Fleet was so extensive that it has become a golden opportunity and has created a big leap in all fields.

