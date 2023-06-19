Zionists seek normalization to disappoint Palestinian youth

Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks in the meeting with Ziyad Al-Nakhalah, Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement and a group of leaders of the movement on Sunday evening.

Referring to fruitless negotiations with the Zionists in the past by some Palestinian groups who had tied their hopes to them, President Raeisi added, "Today, everyone has tied his hope to resistance and combatants."

He stressed that the Zionists' normalizing ties with Islamic states are aimed at discouraging the young generation of Palestine from recapturing the occupied territories.

"These efforts will fail to succeed because the people of the same countries oppose normalization," he continued.

Stating that the signs of the Zionist regime's decline have become apparent, Raeisi said that today, the Palestinian nation is more united than ever before, and in contrast, the Zionist society is more scattered and divided than ever before.

Raeisi further added that today, the hearts of the people of the world, from the nations of the region to the people of Latin American countries is with the Palestinians.

According to Raeisi, the path of the martyrs of the Resistance movement, including the martyr Haj Qassem Soleimani, removes ignorance from the world.

"The final victory is very close and belongs to the proud nation of Palestine," he continued.

Ziyad Al-Nakhalah, for his part, said that the Palestinian people are grateful for the continuous support of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Al- Nakhalah considered Iran as an important and decisive country in regional and international interactions.

He added that President Raeisi's recent visit to the Latin American region showed that Iran was able to completely defeat the US sanctions.

Referring to the achievements of the Resistance forces and the weaknesses of the Zionist regime during the recent 5-day war, he said, "It was a great victory [for Resistance] and achieved due to the Palestinians' resistance [against Zionists]."

SKH/President.ir