Jun 14, 2023, 10:30 AM

Russia air defense foils Ukraine missile attack on Zaporozhye

TEHRAN, Jun. 14 (MNA) – Ukraine’s missile attack on the city of Pologi in the Zaporozhye Region was thwarted by Russian air defense systems, a spokesman for the local emergencies services said on Tuesday.

"Ukrainian troops attempted a shelling attack on the city of Pologi. Russian air defense systems shot down the missiles," he said, TASS reported.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Rogov, the chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement said that two explosions were heard on Tuesday night in Ukraine-controlled territories of the Zaporozhye Region.

"Civil defense sirens were turned on immediately after. According to preliminary information, air defense systems of the Ukrainian armed forces were in action," he said. "There have been no reports so far about casualties or damage that traditionally accompany this type of ‘action.’"

Earlier, blasts were reported in the Kupyansk district of the Kharkov region.

As of midnight Moscow time, an air raid alert is in place in Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk and Kharkov regions, as well as in Ukraine-controlled territories of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the regions of Zaporozhye and Kherson.

