Iran-Venezuela capacities guarantee implementing 20-yr agmt

Caracas is the first destination of President Raeisi's first tour to the South American region in line with the balanced diplomacy and foreign policy of the government, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

Iran and Venezuela enjoy high energy resources, and complementary and joint economic and trade capacities as well as serious determination, he said, adding that this will guarantee the implementation of the 20-year strategic agreement and the practical realization of the interests of the two nations.

Raeisi arrived at Simon Bolivar International Airport in Caracas earlier on Monday, leading a high-ranking delegation, at the formal invitation of his Venezuelan counterpart.

Upon arrival, the Iranian president was welcomed by Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren as well as other senior officials from the Latin American country.

Within hours, Raeisi was officially welcomed by his Venezuelan counterpart at the Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas, after which the two heads of state sat for bilateral negotiations. The two countries' high-ranking delegations also engaged in talks on issues of interest to both sides.

During this visit, the two countries signed a total of 19 cooperation agreements and memorandums of understanding.

