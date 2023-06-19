VIDEO: Spain wins UEFA Nations League

Serial winner Dani Carvajal converted the decisive spot-kick to hand Spain a first title in more than a decade as they edged Croatia 5-4 in a penalty shootout to win the Nations League in Rotterdam on Sunday, Reuters reported.

The final at the Feyenoord Stadium ended goalless after extra time, and defeat on penalties was a further heartbreak for an expectant Croatia, who were runners-up at the 2018 World Cup and third in Qatar last year, but are yet to win a title.

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon first saved from Lovro Majer in the shootout, giving Aymeric Laporte a chance to win the contest, but the defender blasted his effort against the crossbar to leave it 4-4 after five kicks each.

But Simon came up trumps again with another save, this time from Bruno Petkovic before Carvajal wrapped up victory.

Spain were Nations League runners-up two years ago to France and success will come as a major fillip after a disappointing World Cup in Qatar, where they were upset by Morocco in the last-16.