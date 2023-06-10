Iran urges IAEA to steer clear of Israel lies on nuclear prog

In an explanatory note to the IAEA dated June 5, the mission said the Islamic Republic is determined to continue its compliance with its obligations under the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement (CSA).

Iran has done its utmost to enable the Agency to continue its verification activities in Iran, which is unique in the Agency’s verification system, the statement read.

It came after IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi sent a report entitled “NPT Safeguards Agreement with the Islamic Republic of Iran” to the IAEA’s Board of Governors, repeating the old allegations against Iran’s nuclear program.

The statement also pointed to the so-called “undetected” locations claimed in Grossi’s report, saying there has not been any undeclared location that is required to be declared under the CSA as Iran’s nuclear activities remain peaceful under the agency’s full-scope safeguards.

“On the issue related to the so-called three locations, it should be highlighted that the origin of the issue goes back to the fabricated information provided to the Agency by an ill-intended third party, namely the Israeli regime,” the mission said.

The statement stressed that the allegations were made as Israel declines to have a single commitment under any weapons of mass destruction (WMD) instruments, including in particular the NPT, and repeatedly threatens to attack Iran’s nuclear facilities devoted to peaceful purposes.

The Iranian mission to the Vienna-based organizations said it is “regrettable” that the IAEA considers all fabricated documents and fake information provided by the Israeli regime as authentic.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has so far rendered its full cooperation under the CSA to the Agency and it has to be re-emphasized that all Iran’s nuclear material and activities have been completely declared and verified by the Agency,” it said.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly expects that the Agency conduct its reporting on verification activities in Iran based on the principals of impartiality, professionalism and objectivity.”

The statement also stressed that the agency should not disregard the possibility of the involvement of Iran’s staunch enemies in providing false and fabricated information and committing various sabotage acts.

“While all Iran’s nuclear material and activities have been under the Agency’s strict verification and monitoring activities coupled with Iran’s cooperation and voluntary transparency measures, questioning the peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear program has no justification,” the mission noted.

Iran and the IAEA agreed in March to take steps aimed at facilitating enhanced cooperation and expediting the resolution of outstanding safeguards issues.

The two sides are currently in a dispute triggered by the agency’s Israeli-influenced accusations against Tehran’s peaceful nuclear activities.

Tehran has strongly rejected claims about the existence of undeclared nuclear activities or material in the country, urging the IAEA to act professionally and refrain from making unfounded allegations.

MNA/PressTV