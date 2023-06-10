  1. Politics
Jun 10, 2023, 1:30 PM

Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP

Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – Former British prime minister Boris Johnson announced on Friday he is stepping down as a Member of Parliament (MP) with immediate effect.

Johnson has been under investigation by the cross-party Committee of Privileges in the House of Commons, the lower house of the British Parliament, over whether he made misleading statements to Parliament about the Partygate scandal.

He said he had received a letter from the "privileges committee making it clear -- much to my amazement -- that they are determined to use the proceedings against me to drive me out of parliament."

"I am being forced out by a tiny handful of people, with no evidence to back up their assertions, and without approval even of Conservative party members, let alone the wider electorate," Johnson said in a statement, China Daily reported.

Johnson was fined by the Metropolitan Police in April last year for attending rule-breaking parties during the COVID-19 lockdown. He was forced to resign as Prime Minister in July last year over a string of scandals.

MP/PR

News Code 201755

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News