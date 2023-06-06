Iran deterrence power source of stability, peace for region

Addressing the unveiling ceremony of the 'Fattah' hypersonic missile on Tuesday morning, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi said, "Defense and missile industries have become indigenous in Iran."

As Iran does not import its defense weapons, therefore nothing can threaten to marginalize this advanced industry, Raeisi said.

Iran's deterrence power is the source of stability and peace for the countries of the region, President Raeisi said.

On Tuesday morning, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force unveiled the 'Fattah' indigenously-developed hypersonic missile.

The Iranian hypersonic missile has a range of 1,400 kilometers, hits speeds of Mach 13-15 and can breach and destroy all anti-missile shields.

