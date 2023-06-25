All Iran borders open to Azeri nationals: embassy

The Iranian embassy in Baku made the announcement in response to the questions raised after the recent travel warning from the Azerbaijan government and the cancellation of visa issuance for Iranian citizens at the airports of this country.

Earlier this month, a number of media sources reported about the alleged cancellation of all flights from Azerbaijan to Iran.

However, Heydar Aliyev International Airport denied reports of canceling flights from Baku to Tehran.

The reports came after the Republic of Azerbaijan leveled some accusations against Tehran and issued a warning against traveling to Iran.

In the statement on June 3, Azerbaijan had advised its citizens to refrain from traveling to Iran except in cases of emergency and to carry out such trips with caution.

The people of Azerbaijan must be scared of the Zionist regime, not the civilized and Muslim nation of Iran, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said in reaction to the move of Baku against Tehran.

