Three Israel regime soldiers killed in clashes with gunmen

Palestinian Shahab News Agency has said in a report quoting Israeli regime media that the regime military resumed clashes with the armed men who opened fire on their forces at the Nizhana land border crossing at the shared border with Egypt.

According to the reports, in the new round of clashes, the Zionist regime forces used air force to confront the gunmen who had fired at the regime's troops once again after the morning clashes.

The Zionist Israeli website Headshot also reported that during the new round of the clashes, several explosions were heard from the other side of the border in Egypt territory.

Israeli journalist Tal Lev-Ram has said that it seems that the clashes are in continuation of this morning's clashes, noting that the number of gunmen who are fighting with the Israeli army in the border area is still unknown.

Israeli regime sources reported an attack on an Israeli military patrol group of soldiers at the Nizhana Land Border border crossing, saying that during the clashes two Israeli soldiers were killed and several others were wounded.

The spokesman of the Israeli military confirmed the death of three soldiers in the clashes.

The Israeli regime military said that the gunman was an Egyptian police force who opened fired on their forces but he was killed in the exchange of fire.

The Israeli regime military said that in the morning clashes two soldiers were killed including a woman, while the third soldier was killed in the renewed clashes in the afternoon.

