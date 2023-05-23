Israeli military clashes with Palestinian fighters in Balata

Local Palestinian sources have reported that earlier today Israeli soldiers raided the Balata camp in Nablus for the second day in a row and surrounded a house in the camp when the Palestinian fighters engaged in an armed clash with them in the camp.

Balata camp is located in the northern West Bank in Nablus city.

According to Al-Alam, the Nablus-Quds Brigades announced that the resistance forces in the Balata camp targeted the Israeli soldiers inside the camp.

The following video shows today's clashes in the Batal Camp:

The raid and clashes came a day after on Monday, Israeli forces fatally shot three Palestinian young men during an early morning raid on the refugee camp.

KI