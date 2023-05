TEHRAN, May 05 (MNA) – On the 56th anniversary of Paykan birth on Friday, over 600 Paykan drivers brought their vehicles to Milad Tower complex in the northwest of the Iranian capital of Tehran.

Different types of Paykan from youth, car, taxi, automatic to Pikan trucks models were present in the today's show.

The Paykan automobile was first introduced by the Iran National Company "Iran Khodro" in 1967 as the first fully manufactured Iranian automobile.

MNA