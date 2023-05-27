Iran jobless rate down by 0.2% to 9%: official data

Iran’s unemployment (jobless) rate dropped slightly to 9 percent last year in the Iranian calendar, according to the latest figures released by the Statistical Centre of Iran (SCI).

The SCI on Saturday published the results of its latest job tolls for the year 1401 in the Iranian calendar (March 21, 2022-2023), which ended on March 20, 2023

Some 23.7 million people aged 15 or above were actively employed during last calendar year, an increase of more than 268,000 compared to the year before.

The services sector had the highest share of employment with 51.6%, followed by the industry sector with 33.6% and the agriculture sector with 14.8%.

In his Nowruz address, the Iranian President said his administration will make its utmost efforts to fulfill its promises, including improving people's life standards, anti-corruption, curbing inflation, strengthening production, and increasing employment in the new year.

TM/IRN85123622