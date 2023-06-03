  1. World
220 fires, power outages broken out in Occupied Lands

TEHRAN, Jun 03 (MNA) – More than 220 fires and power outages broke out in various areas across Occupied Lands.

According to the Hebrew website Ynet, some of the fires were brought under control, while firefighters are working to control larger fires in different areas.

High temperatures were reportedly behind the fire, which was all in agricultural areas and forests.

Power outages also occurred across the country as a result of the blazes.

At the same time, local sources reported an explosion inside a Resistance base in western Gaza.

Some sources put the number of explosions at up to three, although other sources did not confirm the number of explosions.

Less than an hour after the blast was heard, Palestinian news sources confirmed that tonight's blast in Gaza was a result of a training operation by the Palestinian Resistance forces at Badr base and did not cause any casualties.

Earlier on Friday, Zionist forces attacked Palestinians in the West Bank and wounded a number of Palestinians.

Palestinian Red Crescent reported on Saturday that Zionist forces have wounded 11 Palestinians.

The Zionist forces used plastic bullets, sound bombs, and tear gas against the Palestinians. 

