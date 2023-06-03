  1. Politics
Jun 3, 2023, 3:35 PM

China objects to NATO labeling it a "threat"

China objects to NATO labeling it a "threat"

TEHRAN, Jun 03 (MNA) – China "strongly opposes" NATO repeatedly labeling it a threat, China's embassy to Norway said on Saturday, referring to remarks by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a recent visit to the Scandinavian country.

"China urges NATO to stop stirring up regional conflicts and creating divisions and unrest," the embassy said in a statement, Reuters reported.

Stoltenberg had accused China of threatening neighboring countries and suppressing countries that do not comply with it, it added.

"NATO claims to be a regional and defensive organization, but certain members of NATO constantly extend beyond traditional defense regions, frequently establishing close military contacts with countries in the Asia-Pacific, which results in escalating tensions," it said.

It highlighted, "It is clear to the international community who the real threat to regional and global peace is."

AMK/PR

News Code 201542

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News