China objects to NATO labeling it a "threat"

"China urges NATO to stop stirring up regional conflicts and creating divisions and unrest," the embassy said in a statement, Reuters reported.

Stoltenberg had accused China of threatening neighboring countries and suppressing countries that do not comply with it, it added.

"NATO claims to be a regional and defensive organization, but certain members of NATO constantly extend beyond traditional defense regions, frequently establishing close military contacts with countries in the Asia-Pacific, which results in escalating tensions," it said.

It highlighted, "It is clear to the international community who the real threat to regional and global peace is."

