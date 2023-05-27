Iranian minister, Syrian envoy discuss anti-terrorism coop.

Iran aided the Syrian nation and government when they were at war with terrorist groups and Tehran is now also ready to assist Damascus to rebuild the country by transferring its experiences, Rahimi cited, considering the cooperation between Iran and Syria in the fight against ISIL and terrorism as a turning point in the relations between the two countries.

Referring to the recent visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to Syria, Rahimi stressed the cooperation documents signed between Tehran and Damascus during this visit can contribute to expanding and developing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

He also called for the development of the level of legal and judicial relations between Iran and Syria.

The Syrian envoy, for his part, emphasized that his country welcomes any efforts that will lead to the development of cooperation and the level of ties between Tehran and Damascus, adding that Damascus will spare no effort in boosting ties with Iran in different fields.

