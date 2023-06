TEHRAN, Jun. 17 (MNA) – As the Iranian pilgrims visit Saudi Arabia to observe the rituals of Hajj al-Tamattu, they paid a visit to the Al-Masjid an-Nabawi.

Al-Masjid an-Nabawī, known in English as the "Prophet's Mosque", is the second mosque built by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in Medina, after that of Quba, as well as the second largest mosque and holiest site in Islam, after Masjid al-Haram in Mecca, in the Saudi region of the Hejaz.