9 senior ISIL ringleaders killed in Iraq

Iraqi sources, citing a member of Iraqi parliament's security and defense commission, reported that at least nine of ISIL’s top terrorist commanders were eliminated in the early months of 2025.

The source added that operations were carried out through continuous efforts by Iraqi security forces to track and identify ISIL ringleaders across several provinces.

In 2017, Iraq declared victory over the ISIL terrorist group after three years of fighting with this group.

Despite the Iraqi declaration of victory over ISIL, remnants of ISIL terrorists are still active in some areas of Diyala, Kirkuk, Nineveh, Saladin, Anbar, and Baghdad provinces.

