During an open session of the Parliament on Tuesday morning, the MPs voted to choose members of the legislature’s presiding board.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf remained in the post by garnering 210 votes.

The Iranian parliament currently has 290 representatives, changed from the previous 272 seats since the February 18, 2000 election. The last parliamentary polls were held in February 2019.

