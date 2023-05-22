Iran knowledge-based firms delegation travels to Indonesia

According to a report by the Iranian Vice-Presidency Fore Science and Technology, knowledge-based companies were dispatched to Jakarta to introduce their products to the southeastern Asian country and to develop bilateral technological cooperation.

The delegation consists of 13 knowledge-based companies. The trip takes place as the President of Iran Ebrahim Raeisi prepared to deepart for Indonesia on Tuesday for an official visit.

According to the vice-presiency's report, the trip is taking place with the aim of introducing Iran's capabilities in the field of medical equipment and pharmaceuticals and benefiting from the capacities and capabilities of the two countries, in order to further deepen the economic-scientific relations between the two countries.

On the three-day visit to Jakarta, the knowledge-based companies will hold forums, business meetings and negotiations with Indonesian parties.

Also, during the trip, a science and technology agreement between Iran and Indonesia will be signed by the officials of the two countries.

Meanwhile, knowledge-based companies operating in the field of manufacturing medical equipment will present their technological products in the presence of the presidents of the two countries, and an exhibition of those Iranian knowledge-based products will be held for visiting Indonesian officials and companies. The forum and the exhibition will be held on Wednesday which will be followed and concluded by bilateral technological contracts, the vice-presidency's report added.

