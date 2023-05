The best club football team in Asia is Al Hilal SFC of Suadi Arabia, and Ulsan Hyundai FC of South Korea is in second place in the continental rankings in May 2023.

Persepolis FC ranked third in Asia by registering 1612 points.

If Persepolis wins the Hazfi Cup in Iran, it will likely become the second-top team in the continental rankings in June.

