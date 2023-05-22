Iran FM holds phone call with Venezuelan, Danish counterparts

Iranian, Venezuelan FMs discuss expansion of trade ties

Ami-Abdollahian and his Venezuelan counterpart Yván Gil Pinto in a telephone conversation on Sunday reviewed the ways for the expansion of trade relations.

The Iranian and Venezuelan foreign ministers also discussed the latest developments in growing bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

The two sides expressed hope that the two countries would take serious and constructive steps through their coordinated efforts to further deepen bilateral relations.

They also exchanged views on the expansion of trade relations.

Iranian, Danish FMs agree on strengthening consular services

Iranian and Danish foreign ministers in a telephone conversation on Sunday agreed on reinforcing consular services between the two countries.

During the phone conversation, Amir-Abdollahian and Lars Lokke Rasmussen discussed bilateral relations and the ways to expand them.

Amir-Abdollahian deemed age-old Iran-Denmark relations as a great asset for the two countries.

Rasmussen, for his part, once again voiced his strong opposition to the sacrilege of the Holy Quran.

MNA/