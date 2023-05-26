Amir-Abdollahian felicitates S Lebanon liberation anniv.

In separate messages to his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Rashid Bouhabib and Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, Amir-Abdollahian congratulated the Lebanese government, nation, and Resistance on the occasion.

In the messages, Amir- Abdollahian called the great victory the result of the unity of the Lebanese army, Resistance, and nation, as well as the sacrifices of the Resistance fighters and the heroic nation of Lebanon.

Lebanon marks the Resistance and Liberation Day on May 25 each year. In May 2000, the Israeli regime was forced by Hezbollah to withdraw its troops from Lebanon, ending nearly two decades of occupation of the country's south.

