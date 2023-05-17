4 killed in attack on US diplomatic convoy in Nigeria

Gunmen attacked an American convoy in Nigeria on Tuesday, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said. Nigerian police said the attack, which took place in southeast Nigeria's Anambra State, left four people dead. Three others were abducted.

"It does look like a US convoy vehicle was attacked. What I can tell you is that no US citizens were involved. And therefore there were no US citizens hurt," Kirby said at a briefing, according to CBS News.

"We are aware of some casualties, perhaps even some killed, but I don't want to get too far ahead of where we are right now. It just happened and the State Department's looking into this," Kirby added.

In another development in the African country, more than 30 people have been killed in clashes between herders and farmers in central Nigeria's Plateau State on Monday.

Police said the violence took place "in various villages" in Bwoi, in Mangu district. "At about 11:56 am (1056 GMT) a distress call was received," police spokesman Alfred Alabo said, with a report of gunmen "shooting sporadically".

The violence in northwest and central Nigeria has spiraled from tit-for-tat killings into broader criminality, with heavily-armed gangs attacking villages for raids, mass kidnappings, and looting.

MNA/PR