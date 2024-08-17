Pilot dies in plane crash at French air show (+VIDEO)

A pilot was killed when his plane crashed into the sea during an air show in southern France on Friday.

The Fouga Magister aircraft crashed around 17.00h local time (15.00h GMT) off the coast of Le Lavandou, according to Euro News.

A rescue operation was launched immediately by the maritime gendarmerie, firefighters, and the navy.

The body of the pilot was eventually recovered from the water.

Officials said a public prosecutor had opened an investigation to probe the cause of the accident.

The air show marked the 80th anniversary of Second World War military Operation Dragoon in Provence.

