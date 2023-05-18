  1. Politics
May 18, 2023, 4:00 PM

Amir-Abdollahian, Guterres discuss JCPOA over phone

Amir-Abdollahian, Guterres discuss JCPOA over phone

TEHRAN, May 18 (MNA) – Iranian top diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and UN Secretary-General António Guterres talked about the JCPOA and regional issues over phone.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke by phone Wednesday with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, UN Spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said. 

UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian exchanged views on several issues, including Yemen, Afghanistan, and developments in the Persian Gulf region, Dujarric said in a statement.

The two also exchanged views on the Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he added.

MNA/FNA14020228000388

News Code 200873
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News