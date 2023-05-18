Amir-Abdollahian, Guterres discuss JCPOA over phone

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke by phone Wednesday with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, UN Spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian exchanged views on several issues, including Yemen, Afghanistan, and developments in the Persian Gulf region, Dujarric said in a statement.

The two also exchanged views on the Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he added.

MNA/FNA14020228000388