She reached the 8,091-metre (26,545-foot) Annapurna summit to become the first Iranian woman to peak the mountain.

Hesamifard has previously conquered Mount Everest and K2.

Annapurna is a mountain situated in the Annapurna mountain range of Gandaki Province, north-central Nepal.

It is the tenth-highest mountain in the world at 8,091 meters above sea level and is well known for the difficulty and danger involved in its ascent.

MNA/TT