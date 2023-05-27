Saudi team arrives in Syria for embassy reopening

The Saudi technical team concerned with reopening the Saudi embassy in Syria has arrived in the capital, Damascus, in implementation of the Kingdom’s decision to resume work in its diplomatic mission in Baghdad.

And the Saudi Press Agency, “SPA”, stated that the Saudi technical team, headed by Minister Plenipotentiary Ghazi bin Rafi Al-Anzi, met with the Assistant Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr.

During the meeting, the head of the Saudi team expressed his thanks to the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for the warm welcome the team received and facilitating access procedures, while Dr. Soussan expressed their welcome, readiness and readiness to provide all facilities and support to facilitate the mission of the Saudi team, according to “SPA”.

Saudi Arabia recently announced the resumption of the work of its diplomatic mission in Syria, taking into account the decision issued by the meeting of foreign ministers of Arab countries to return Syria to its seat in the League of Arab States.

