Israel raided Gaza to restore its hallucinatory deterrence

Press TV quoted Mohammed al-Hindi, head of the Islamic Jihad’s political bureau, as saying that the armed-to-the-teeth usurping regime failed to secure victory against the besieged Gaza.

The Zionist regime waged the offensive “upon an imagination that it could restore its deterrence power by assassinating the Islamic Jihad leaders. However, it was proved to be nothing more than a hallucination,” he said.

“The war demonstrated that Israel is not capable of threatening the Palestinian nation, with [prime minister] Benjamin Netanyahu begging for a ceasefire.”

Hindi also said that the occupiers were afraid of the direct involvement of the Hamas Resistance movement in the confrontation.

“The Resistance did not lose anything and those martyred were symbols and leaders for all of the world’s freedom-seeking people,” he noted, asserting that Iran is the only country that is supporting the Palestinians with all its might.

The Islamic Jihad official further emphasized that Egypt played a key role in mediating the truce.

The Tel Aviv regime launched the deadly bombing campaign on Gaza on May 9, sparking the firing of over 1,000 rockets by the Islamic Jihad toward the occupied territories.

After five days of fighting, the two sides agreed to an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire that took effect on Saturday night.

Israeli aerial assaults killed at least 33 Palestinians in Gaza, including six children, and wounded 147, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Several Islamic Jihad leaders were also among the Palestinian martyrs.

MNA/PR