  1. Iran
May 15, 2023, 9:29 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on May 15

TEHRAN, May 15 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Monday, May 15.

Kayhan:

Israel admits ceasefire

Leader calls for producing children's books according to country's culture

Funeral ceremony of security martyr held in Birjand

Qods:

Ayatollah Khamenei tours Tehran International Book Fair

Aftab:

Leader pays 3-hour visit to Tehran International Book Fair

Ettela'at:

Erdogan leading in Turkey's presidential election

Leader visits Tehran International Book Fair

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Turkish election could go to second round

Iraqi envoy summoned to Iran's foreign ministry

