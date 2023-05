Kayhan:

Zionist source: Resistance disturbed life in occupied lands with psychological war

Etela'at:

Iran champion at 2023 Asian Weightlifting C'ships

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Election only way for Pakistan out of trouble: Ex-PM

Eghtesad-e Mardom:

Iran, Saudi Arabia stress reaching agreement on trade, custom coop.

Asia:

Iran extends gas export to Iraq for 5 yrs

Aftab:

China, S Arabia will not meddle in Pakistan's internal affairs

MNA/