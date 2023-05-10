Russia says shot down ‘enemy drone’ in Ukraine border

"In the early morning, air defense forces shot down an enemy drone near Kursk. The wreckage fell in the village of Tolmachevo. No one was injured," Starovoit said on Telegram, Sputnik reported.

He added that a gas pipeline and the facade of a house were damaged as a result.

Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia and on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.

However, Kyiv has recently said that undermining Russia’s logistics is on its agenda.

MNA/PR