Sweden refuses to send fighter jets to Ukraine

In a statement, Jonson confirmed that Sweden does not plan to send JAS aircraft – fourth-generation Gripen multirole fighter jets – to Ukraine.

"We do not have a surplus of JAS aircraft that we could now send to Ukraine," he said, Pravda reported.

The minister added that Sweden's support for Ukraine will now focus on training and maintaining already shipped equipment.

He also said that Swedish participation in joint service and repair centres near the borders of Ukraine may be required.

Previously, in an interview with European Pravda, Jonson stated that sending Gripens is a challenge for Sweden because the country needs them to protect its sovereignty and the inviolability of its airspace.

In February, Ulf Kristersson, Swedish Prime Minister, did not rule out a future decision to provide Ukraine with combat aircraft but noted that such assistance would require an international coalition.

MNA/PR