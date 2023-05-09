  1. Economy
May 9, 2023, 4:15 PM

Export of Iran mineral products up by 12% in 1 month

Export of Iran mineral products up by 12% in 1 month

TEHRAN, May 09 (MNA) – Iran's major mining and mineral companies exported $951.9 million products in the first month of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to April 20), showing a 12 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

According to the released figures, mining and mineral companies exported 4.687 million tons of various types of minerals in the first month of the current year, registering a 55 percent growth in weight.

They exported $34 million worth of iron ore concentrate, $27 million worth of cement products and $22.8 million worth of aluminum products to the target markets.

Accordingly, 281.4 tons of various types of products in the mining and minerals sector, valued at $300.6 million, were imported into the country from March 21 to April 20 to meet the domestic demands, showing a 55 and 19 percent growth in value and weight respectively compared to last year’s corresponding period.

TM/IRN85105918

News Code 200521

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News