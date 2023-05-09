Export of Iran mineral products up by 12% in 1 month

According to the released figures, mining and mineral companies exported 4.687 million tons of various types of minerals in the first month of the current year, registering a 55 percent growth in weight.

They exported $34 million worth of iron ore concentrate, $27 million worth of cement products and $22.8 million worth of aluminum products to the target markets.

Accordingly, 281.4 tons of various types of products in the mining and minerals sector, valued at $300.6 million, were imported into the country from March 21 to April 20 to meet the domestic demands, showing a 55 and 19 percent growth in value and weight respectively compared to last year’s corresponding period.

