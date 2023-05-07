  1. Politics
Iran FM spox sympathizes with Congo over deadly floods

TEHRAN, May 07 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani has extended his sympathies to the government and people of the Democratic Republic of Congo after floods left more than 200 dead and damaged civilian and government buildings.

The spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry offered condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the Democratic Republic of Congo after flash floods and heavy rainfall killed almost 200 people in the African country and inflicted damage to civilian and government buildings.

Nasser Kan'ani expressed his condolences to the government and the nation of Congpo, especially the families of the killed, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The toll from floods and landslides in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo rose to 203 people dead, media reported on Sunday.

