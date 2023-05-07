Iran FM spox sympathizes with Congo over deadly floods

The spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry offered condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the Democratic Republic of Congo after flash floods and heavy rainfall killed almost 200 people in the African country and inflicted damage to civilian and government buildings.

Nasser Kan'ani expressed his condolences to the government and the nation of Congpo, especially the families of the killed, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The toll from floods and landslides in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo rose to 203 people dead, media reported on Sunday.

