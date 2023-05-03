  1. World
Man arrested after controlled explosion at Buckingham Palace

TEHRAN, May 03 (MNA) – A man has been arrested outside Buckingham Palace after throwing suspected shotgun cartridges onto palace grounds.

According to Sky News, a man has been arrested outside Buckingham Palace after throwing what is suspected to be shotgun cartridges into palace grounds, police have said.

A precautionary controlled explosion was carried out outside the palace, with the man held on suspicion of the possession of an offensive weapon, Metropolitan Police said.

Officers said that after a search, a knife was found on him but that he did not possess a gun.

The formal coronation of Charles is scheduled for upcoming Saturday and is due to be attended by heads of states from around the world.

