Man arrested after controlled explosion at Buckingham Palace

According to Sky News, a man has been arrested outside Buckingham Palace after throwing what is suspected to be shotgun cartridges into palace grounds, police have said.

A precautionary controlled explosion was carried out outside the palace, with the man held on suspicion of the possession of an offensive weapon, Metropolitan Police said.

Officers said that after a search, a knife was found on him but that he did not possess a gun.

The formal coronation of Charles is scheduled for upcoming Saturday and is due to be attended by heads of states from around the world.

AMK/PR