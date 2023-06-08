Knife attack in France leaves several children injured

Eyewitnesses told local media that a man wearing a head covering attacked the children while they were playing.

Police were immediately deployed to the scene and French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said in a tweet that the sole suspect was "arrested thanks to the very rapid intervention of the police."

Ambulances ferried the injured children to a nearby hospital. Local newspaper Le Dauphiné libéré said six children and one adult were injured. At least three of the children were reportedly in critical condition.

Reports said the children were all about three years old and were from a kindergarten class that was playing in the Jardins de l'Europe lakeside park, according to CBS News.

The local police chief ordered the area cordoned off and urged the public to stay away. Soldiers blocked access to local roads as police questioned eyewitnesses.

MP/PR