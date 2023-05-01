Real existential danger is if US, China 'blunder into war'

"...China is too big for the US to change or control. The US is too big for China to change or control...The only way in which we can destroy each other's country or basically being a threat to each other's existence is if we blunder into war, said Nye in an interview with Global Times.

"A threat is more like that in 1914, in which European great powers, thought their troops would be home by Christmastime and everything would clear up. Instead, they wind up with four years of terrible war, which killed over 10 million people and destroyed four empires. To me, an existential danger for each other is that we blunder like 1914," he added.

MNA/PR