Manned, unmanned aircraft to join Army Air Force

TEHRAN, May. 01 (MNA) – The Commander of the Army Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran says that manned and unmanned aircraft will join the Army Air Force in the near future.

Referring to the significant developments of the Army Air Force in the years after the victory of the Islamic Revolution,  Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi in an interview with Mehr news agency said that the country's air force is developing day by day.

Some manned and unmanned aircraft will join the Army Air Force in the near future, the commander noted.

He also added that Iran is capable of training pilots and in the near future, student pilots from friendly countries can be accepted for training.

