Persian Gulf important part of undeniable identity of Iran

Amir-Abollahian in a tweet on the occasion of the National Persian Gulf Day on Sunday, considered the Persian Gulf a natural source full of benefits for the residents around it, saying that it is an important part of the undeniable and common identity of Iran and the region.

The top Iranian diplomat added that taking maximum benefit of the Persian Gulf depends on the security, convergence, and collective participation of the countries around it.

Amir-Abdollahian also expressed congratulations on the occasion of the National Persian Gulf Day.

Iran marks April 30 as the National Persian Gulf Day which falls on Ordibehesht 10 in the Iranian calendar in a bid to commemorate the historical identity and name of the international waterway.

The date coincides with the anniversary of a successful military campaign by Shah Abbas I of Persia in 1622, which drove the Portuguese navy out of the Strait of Hormuz.

