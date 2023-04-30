Preparations for re-opening Iran, SA embassies underway

Referring to the current Iranian government's emphasis on expanding neighborhood policy, Vahid Jalalzadeh told Mehr News Agency, "So far, we have established a balanced relationship with the majority of our neighbors in Central Asia, in the Persian Gulf region and in the east of the country."

Hailing the Iranian government's recent policy in de-escalating tensions with some countries in the Persian Gulf region, including the UAE, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia, Jalalzadeh expressed hope that this approach would be used in the economic and political fields as well.

"Saudi Arabia and Iran are two very important countries in the Islamic world and the region, and if these two countries have a good and balanced relationship with each other, it will benefit the nations of the region, and we can also see a better approach in the future when facing the enemies of the Islamic world," he stressed.

The Iranian Parliament supports the government's policy of strengthening relations with its neighbors and de-escalating tensions, he concluded.

MP/5766457