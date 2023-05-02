No need for extra-regional forces to ensure PG security

“The Islamic Republic’s security umbrella has been expanded across the region, and we have cooperation with other neighboring states in this regard,” commander of the third naval zone of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Rear Admiral Amrollah Nozari said on Tuesday.

Pointing to a Sunday naval parade in Bandar-e Mahshahr in Iran’s southwestern Khuzestan Province on the occasion of National Persian Gulf Day, he said the IRGC Navy is responsible to maintain national and shipping security in the region.

The commander further said that the IRGC Navy has an active and strong presence in the region to ensure the security of the Persian Gulf for the Iranian nation and other neighboring states.

MNA/PR