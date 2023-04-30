11 killed due to gas leak in Giaspura area of Ludhiana

The incident took place in Giaspura, a thickly populated residential-cum-industrial area, at around 7:30 am. One cat was also found dead on the spot, India Today reported.

The injured were rushed to a hospital, police said. A team of doctors and ambulances were also called to the spot.

The Punjab government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for the kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured, Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik told news agency ANI.

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is present at the spot for the rescue operation.

The deceased include six males and five females. They have been identified as Sourav (35), Varsha (35), Aryan (10), Chulu (16), Abhay (13), Kalpesh (40), unknown female (40), unknown female (25), unknown male (25), Neetu Devi and Navneet Kumar. Most of the victims who died were migrant laborers.

MNA/