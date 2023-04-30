Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on April 30

Kayhan:
Leader calls on Iran officials to fight against seven-headed dragon of corruption
Shargh:
Leader to Iraq FM: Boosting Tehran-Baghdad ties in interest of both nations
Quds:
Raeisi holds important talks with Iraqi president
Jomhuri-e Eslami:
FM Spox. hails S Arabia coop. in transferring 65 Iranians from Sudan
Donya-e Eghtesad:
Iran, Iraq presidents discuss Arvand watertight in Tehran
Etela'at:
Iran, Iraq stress boosting bilateral ties
Etemad:
Leader terms labor force as backbone of production
