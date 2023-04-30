  1. Iran
Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on April 30

TEHRAN, Apr. 30 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sunday, April 30.

Kayhan:

Leader calls on Iran officials to fight against seven-headed dragon of corruption

Shargh:

Leader to Iraq FM: Boosting Tehran-Baghdad ties in interest of both nations

Quds: 

Raeisi holds important talks with Iraqi president

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

FM Spox. hails S Arabia coop. in transferring 65 Iranians from Sudan 

Donya-e Eghtesad:

Iran, Iraq presidents discuss Arvand watertight in Tehran

Etela'at:

Iran, Iraq stress boosting bilateral ties

Etemad:

Leader terms labor force as backbone of production

