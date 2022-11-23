  1. Iran
Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 23

Kayhan:

IRGC pounds separatist terrorists' bases in N Iraq

60% uranium enrichment started in reaction to IAEA resolution

Iran, Belarus officials poised to boost ties to counter sanctions

Iran's oil export break record 

Iran:

Iran starts enriching uranium to 60% purity 

Javan:

Iran, Belarus coop. against sanctions

Etela'at:

Tehran-Minsk road map on boosting bilateral ties

60% uranium enrichment started in reaction to IAEA resolution

Jomhuriy-e Eslami:

IRGC starts new round of attacks against terrorist groups

Turkey preparing for operation in Syria

New air defence system joins Iran's Army

Sharvand:

Unity against sanctions

Mardom Salari:

Iran's serious response to IAEA resolution

West's plots for JCPOA

Etemad:

Iran starts enriching uranium to 60% purity at Fordow

Aftab:

Enriching uranium to 60% purity started at Fordow

Plots behind darkening of Iran-Europe ties

Asia:

Leader of Argentina's Mothers of the Plaza dies at 93

