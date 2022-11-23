Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 23

Kayhan:
IRGC pounds separatist terrorists' bases in N Iraq
60% uranium enrichment started in reaction to IAEA resolution
Iran, Belarus officials poised to boost ties to counter sanctions
Iran's oil export break record
Iran:
Iran starts enriching uranium to 60% purity
Javan:
Iran, Belarus coop. against sanctions
Etela'at:
Tehran-Minsk road map on boosting bilateral ties
Jomhuriy-e Eslami:
IRGC starts new round of attacks against terrorist groups
Turkey preparing for operation in Syria
New air defence system joins Iran's Army
Sharvand:
Unity against sanctions
Mardom Salari:
Iran's serious response to IAEA resolution
West's plots for JCPOA
Etemad:
Aftab:
Plots behind darkening of Iran-Europe ties
Asia:
Leader of Argentina's Mothers of the Plaza dies at 93
