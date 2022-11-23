Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 23

Kayhan:

IRGC pounds separatist terrorists' bases in N Iraq

60% uranium enrichment started in reaction to IAEA resolution

Iran, Belarus officials poised to boost ties to counter sanctions

Iran's oil export break record

Iran:

Javan:

Etela'at:

Tehran-Minsk road map on boosting bilateral ties

Jomhuriy-e Eslami:

IRGC starts new round of attacks against terrorist groups

Turkey preparing for operation in Syria

New air defence system joins Iran's Army

Sharvand:

Mardom Salari:

Iran's serious response to IAEA resolution

West's plots for JCPOA

Etemad:

Aftab:

Plots behind darkening of Iran-Europe ties

Asia:

Leader of Argentina's Mothers of the Plaza dies at 93

RHM/