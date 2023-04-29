  1. Politics
US-led attempts to isolate Russia fail: Lavrov

TEHRAN, Apr. 29 (MNA) – The Russian Foreign Minister said that efforts by the US and its satellites to isolate Moscow are failing completely, with the global majority being unwilling ‘to pull the chestnuts out of the fire’ for former colonial powers.

Addressing the online Global Conference on Multipolarity on Saturday, Russia's top diplomat Sergei Lavrov said, "It seems only natural that efforts by Washington and its satellites to reverse the course of history and force the international community to live up to a ‘rules-based world order’ have failed. I will only mention the completely failed course toward isolating Russia that the Westerners have been pursuing," TASS reported. 

"The majority of countries inhabited by some 85% of the world’s population are reluctant to pull the chestnuts out of the fire for former colonial powers," he added.

Ahead of the conference, the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that the event would once again make it possible to heed politicians, public dignitaries, journalists, and academic and cultural figures from around the world, who stand up for multipolarity, and for fairer and more democratic inter-state relations.

