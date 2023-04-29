  1. Politics
Kim Jong-un’s sister says;

Biden appears to be old man with no future

TEHRAN, Apr. 29 (MNA) – Kim Yo-jong, a North Korean politician and sister of DPRK leader Kim Jong-un, on Saturday, slammed a recent remark by US President Joe Biden about ‘the end of the regime’ as nonsensical.

Commenting on Biden’s statement, Kim Yo Jong said as quoted by KCNA that "It may be taken as a nonsensical remark from the person in his dotage who is not at all capable of taking the responsibility for security and the future of the US, an old man with no future, as it is too much for him to serve out the two-year remainder of his office term."

The sister of the North Korean leader said that Seoul’s latest agreement with Washington reflects "the most hostile and aggressive will of action" against Pyongyang that will "only result in making peace and security of Northeast Asia and the world be exposed to more serious danger," the Korean news agency said.

On Wednesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Biden adopted the Washington Declaration that provides for the establishment of a regular bilateral consultation mechanism called the US-South Korean Nuclear Consultative Group on extended deterrence and strategic planning. South Korea also secured a US promise to promptly deploy "the entire force of the alliance," including nuclear weapons, in the event of a nuclear attack by North Korea. Biden said that a nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its allies would result "in the end of whatever regime were to take such action."

