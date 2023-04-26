  1. Economy
Syria President, Iran road minister hold meeting in Damascus

TEHRAN, Apr. 26 (MNA) – Syrian President Bashar al-Assad met and held talks with Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mehrdad Bazrpash.

Bashar al-Assad on Wednesday discussed with Bazrpash the new aspects of economic cooperation between Syria and Iran and means of benefiting from the available opportunities to develop ties in domains of investment, trade and energy.

“Translating depth of the political relation between Syria and Iran into a similar status in the economic domain is an essential issue, as governments in both countries have to seek best means to increase their growth," Syrian President said.

Bazrpash, for his part, said that the Iranian President, Ebrahim Raeisi, is keen on supporting the economic bilateral ties and Iran is doing its best to boost them in the interests of the two peoples.

He added that the Iranian-Syrian competent committees will work on a bulk of economic titles during the next stage in the fields of investment, energy and electricity, SANA reported.

